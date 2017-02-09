'Absolute gent' Russell Brand creates waves at hair salon

Comedian and film star Russell Brand was described as “an absolute gent” after he popped in to say hello to the customers of a Hartlepool hair salon.

He was on a break from filming a TV show at the local hospital when he walked past Uppal Cutz and the ladies who were in the salon on Wednesday afternoon spotted him and waved.

Minutes later, he came back and ventured in to speak to the customers and asked if any of them wanted a photo, one of the hairdressers said.

Russell Brand visits hair salon in Hartlepool (Handout/Natalie Stevens/PA)

Nathalie Stevens, who runs the salon with Violet Draper, said: “He was absolutely smashing, really polite and nice.

“He made an effort with the customers, asked them if they wanted a photo, he was very gentlemanly.

“It was very odd, we were all star-struck. He was an absolute gent.”

Russell told staff his famous locks were getting long and he might be back for a cut.