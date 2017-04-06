Abigail Breslin, Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing give a sneak peek at Dirty Dancing remake

The first pictures of the remake of Dirty Dancing show Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin dancing in front of a fireplace as she recreates a famous scene from the hit film.

Abigail will take on the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman, made famous by Jennifer Grey in the 1987 film, while dancer Colt Prattes will play Johnny Castle, the part originally played by Patrick Swayze.

Snaps shared on Abigail’s Instagram show a shirtless Colt dipping her backwards and her dancing with her arms above her head.

She captioned the shots: “Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does”, and “AND just casually dippin’ around a fireplace. As one also does.”

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who will play Baby’s sister Lisa Houseman, also shared a photo on Instagram of herself in costume.

Will And Grace star Debra Messing, who will play their mother Marjorie, posted a collage of pictures including a shot of the Houseman family sitting around a table when Johnny tells them “No-one puts Baby in the corner”.

It also included a picture of former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger dancing in character as Penny Rivera.

She captioned the collection: “FIRST LOOK pix from the ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake. The Catskills are alive with music and (dancing emojis).”

The three-hour movie will be broadcast on US network ABC on May 24 and will extend the story told in the original film.

Debra told People magazine: “This isn’t a replica of the original. This takes some liberties. It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there’s some additional surprises in there that are new.

“My hope is that people who loved the movie are going to be happy with all the things that are iconic with the movie, that they’ll appreciate the things that are new and modernised with this version.”