Abi Titmuss announces she is pregnant with her first child at 41

TV’s Abi Titmuss has announced she is pregnant with her first child at 41.

The former glamour model is expecting her baby with fiance Ari Welkom around September time this year.

Sharing the news just weeks before the pair’s May wedding, Abi said she had wanted to wait until she was given the green light by doctors.

Speaking at their Los Angeles home, she told Hello! magazine: “I’m 15 weeks pregnant…I’m so excited about becoming a mum for the first time.

Abi and Ari are expecting their first child (Hello!/PA)

“I’d been bursting to share the news sooner but we hadn’t had the all-clear from the doctor so I had to hold back.

“I found out I was expecting in the second week of January and it has been very hard keeping it a secret until now.”

The British-born television personality moved to Hollywood three years ago.

She met Ari after joining the cast of American soap Days Of Our Lives and he proposed last year as they enjoyed a Hawaiian holiday.

Abi moved to the US three years ago (Ian West/PA)

Although Abi bought her wedding dress months before discovering she was pregnant, the resourceful mother-to-be said she had factored in a possible baby bump.

“I chose the style specifically to accommodate my bump if I fell pregnant. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Her news is just one part of a massive turnaround for the star since her split from former Blue Peter and This Morning host, John Leslie.

She added: “Being here in LA, meeting Ari, and getting pregnant has totally changed my life.

“I’ve always believed that when you meet the right guy, anything is possible.”

Hello! out now (Hello!/PA)

