A Wrinkle In Time trailer debuts at Disney fan expo

The first trailer for A Wrinkle In Time has been released to much excitement from fans of the book.

A discussion panel and promo unveiling of the all-star adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s popular tale was one of the key events at the D23 Expo in Los Angeles, where fans gathered for a celebration of all things Disney.

The film is directed by Ava DuVernay and stars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Pena.

The teaser trailer for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time is here. Watch it now and see the film in theatres March 9, 2018. #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/N3JELMnhdV — Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) July 15, 2017

DuVernay came out on stage at the D23 Expo with cast members Reid, Pine, Witherspoon, Winfrey and Kaling for a panel discussion and the first reveal of the trailer.

A Wrinkle In Time, first published in 1963, sees a young girl (Reid) travel with her brother and a friend into space in search of her recently-disappeared scientist father (Pine).

The trailer showed Winfrey and Witherspoon in otherworldly costumes for the fantasy adventure.

Fans had been tweeting all day about waiting for the trailer to be released.

Saturday means @ava bringing the Wrinkle in Time Trailer which basically makes it also Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rSCNHcwnCN — Miranda Sajdak (@MirandaSajdak) July 15, 2017

The #WrinkleinTime trailer will almost certainly make me cry.

Thank you in advance for making childhood dreams come true!!!@ava @stormreid — Zak Forde (@Zakkie815) July 15, 2017

The #WRINKLEINTIME trailer drops today and I can't contain my excitement pic.twitter.com/MwFgcmuojj — Tierney (@TierneyLeonard) July 15, 2017

Saturday’s reveal of the trailer did not disappoint.

The #WrinkleInTime teaser... I'm speechless. Looks like a mash-up of old school 60s sci-fi with a modern touch. I'm so down for this. — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) July 15, 2017

YES YES YESSSSSS. FULL BODY CHILLS, THIS IS GOING TO BE SOOOOOOO GOOOOOOD #WrinkleinTime https://t.co/ieHv4YzKqA — danielle 🥀 (@hotguyhawkeye) July 15, 2017

The teaser just gave me major chills. That doesn't look like no ordinary kids movie 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #WrinkleinTime — Stephanie Smalling (@spankinstephiee) July 15, 2017

A Wrinkle In Time is due to be released in cinemas on March 23 2018.