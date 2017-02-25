A woman mouthed something very sweary when she found out she'd won a holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec had to apologise live on air during the return of Saturday Night Takeaway because one woman was a bit, let’s say surprised, when she found out she’d won a holiday to Florida.

The duo were in the middle of revealing who had been given tickets for a free trip to Disney World, flicking between people in the studio audience and fans watching at home.

When the shot switched to a hidden camera in the woman’s home, she could quite clearly be seen mouthing “f*** off” to her mates sat on the sofa with her.

And it certainly didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

😂😂😂. Had to laugh at the woman on #SaturdayNightTakeaway saying f**k off live on telly. 😂😂 — Barrie West (@Barrie_West) February 25, 2017

Did anyone else see that woman at home on settee swear. Sure she said f**koff 😂😂 too funny #SaturdayNightTakeaway #itvtakeaway @antanddec — andrea scarborough (@andreaLscarboro) February 25, 2017

Think that woman was surprised on #SaturdayNightTakeaway as she mouthed a naughty word!!! — Ben Jones (@thisisbenjones) February 25, 2017

After they’d finished announcing the winners, Dec swiftly apologised. Whoops.

Others promised they would be better behaved if they could go on holiday as well.

Omg @antanddec creasing at that woman! She was shocked! Haha I promise not to swear if you pick me to come to Disney! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lucy PoppyRubyRosie (@LucyElizabeth_J) February 25, 2017

#SaturdayNightTakeaway @antanddec please take me to Florida with my family

What a great show love the woman who swore 😂😂 — Billy (@Billysaph) February 25, 2017

Oh the perils of live TV.