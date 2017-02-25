A woman mouthed something very sweary when she found out she'd won a holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway

Back to Showbiz Home

Ant and Dec had to apologise live on air during the return of Saturday Night Takeaway because one woman was a bit, let’s say surprised, when she found out she’d won a holiday to Florida.

The duo were in the middle of revealing who had been given tickets for a free trip to Disney World, flicking between people in the studio audience and fans watching at home.

When the shot switched to a hidden camera in the woman’s home, she could quite clearly be seen mouthing “f*** off” to her mates sat on the sofa with her.

And it certainly didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

After they’d finished announcing the winners, Dec swiftly apologised. Whoops.

Others promised they would be better behaved if they could go on holiday as well.

Oh the perils of live TV.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz TV, Ant and Dec, ITV, Saturday Night Takeaway

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz