A woman has been jailed for playing Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' on repeat

A woman in the UK has been jailed after playing Ed Sheeran over and over again at full blast.

The West Midlands woman turned his song Shape of You on repeat in a bid to annoy her neighbours.

According to ITV the judge ruled her behavior as “wholly unacceptable level of disturbance” and gave her an eight-week jail sentence.

The mother-of-three has been arrested on a number of occasion and has just returned home from a six-week jail sentence for breaching an injunction her landlord previously taken out on her.