A sneak-peek at the new Jurassic World film has been released

Back to Showbiz Home

Jurassic World fans have been treated to a sneak preview of the latest film.

Director and writer Colin Trevorrow tweeted a six-second clip of the movie’s star Chris Pratt stroking a small dinosaur.

He wrote: “From our Jurassic family to yours.”

In the 2015 film Jurassic World, Pratt starred as Owen Grady – a raptor expert and trainer at a dinosaur theme park.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to be released in 2018.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Movies, World, Showbiz, Jurassic, UK, Chris Pratt, Film, Jurassic World, Movies, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz