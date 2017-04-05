A snake appeared in one Googlebox Ireland home and people couldn’t cope

At this stage we’ve gotten to know our Gogglebox Ireland households particularly well.

So much so, that we secretly hope we could be a big sister to Tadhg and best friends with the ladies from the liberties.

All one big happy Gogglebox family, until now.

Tonight’s show was all going well until Rory Egan from Rialto takes out a snake from his bag.

Yes, a snake just casually making his way along the couch as himself and his bridge partner, Martin watched telly.

Let’s just say the duo’s chances of being a major part of our make believe gogglebox family have just vanished.

And we’re not the only ones.

I hope that snake doesn't become a regular !!!! Phobia like??? 😬 #GoggleboxIRL — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) April 5, 2017

Ah Christ!! They should warn us they are bringing a snake on! Almost lost my life!! 😩 #GoggleboxIRL — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) April 5, 2017

#GoggleboxIRL Jesus Christ a snake! 🤤😲😨😱 — Aoife Geraghty (@AoifeGer136) April 5, 2017

Can't believe he just whipped out his snake on live tv #GoggleboxIRL — Bryan Reidy (@bryan_reidy) April 5, 2017

Why does he have a snake in his bag in the first place ? 😒 #GoggleboxIRL — Leah Carroll (@lee4matt) April 5, 2017

Ok what the hell, thought that was a fake snake first! #GoggleboxIRL Twitter is going to go mad! Was that snake stolen from #thezoo ? — Sláine NíChathalláin (@SlaineC) April 5, 2017

*shivers*