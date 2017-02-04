A sheep was milked on last night's Late Late Show
04/02/2017 - 10:52:04Back to Showbiz Home
In standard Irish chat show behaviour a sheep joined Tubs last night on the Late Late Show.
The Late Late Show appears to be running based on some kind of checklist.— Snowflake No. 348653 (@SteveDrakovari) February 3, 2017
•Sheep
•GAA
•Country Music
Yes, an all ba’ing, cloud resembling, pen inclosed, real-life sheep - wait, it gets better.
This wasn’t just any sheep, this sheep could be milked.
We know, we really don't do ourselves any favours.
The sheep, adorably named Siobhan, is a dairy sheep which means she produces milk.
So, what did RTÉ bosses suggest? Yes, you guessed it - Siobhan was milked live on telly and Tubs drank her produce.
His face says it all.
Where else would you find it?
Join the conversation - comment here