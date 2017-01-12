A Pointless contestant won because her boyfriend told her to say 'Henrik Larsson' to any football question

The toughest thing about gameshows is when a topic comes up that you just don’t have the foggiest about. For Wednesday night’s contestant her dreaded subject was football, but she needn’t have worried – her boyfriend had come up with an ingenious plan.

When Tasha and Jo went on Pointless, Tasha’s boyfriend Alex gave her a solid piece of advice: when in doubt, answer Henrik Larsson.

And it certainly was a stellar recommendation. The show was looking for any goal-scorer in Euro 2000, and the girls went on to win a jackpot of £2,250 with an answer of none other than “Henrik Larsson” – which was both right and pointless.

People just can’t get over his winning advice.

It really is a hilarious get – who knew that Alex would be so on the money.

Others think it makes perfect sense, because obviously a legend like Larsson should be the answer to any question.

Well, maybe not any question…

We also love the fact that there was such a killer story behind the answer – it’s basically like Slumdog Millionaire, but far less exotic.

So next time you’re asked a tricky question, why not take a punt and answer Henrik Larsson?
