A Monster Calls is a Christmas film says writer Patrick Ness

A Monster Calls is in cinemas in Ireland on the 1st of January 2017 and it's out in America right now. That puts it firmly in Christmas territory, where it might not seem like the obvious choice.

But screenwriter Patrick Ness - who adapted the book from his own novel of the same name - has some thoughts on what makes it right for this most wonderful time of the year.

"People are more comfortable with fantasy around Christmas, and with kids stuff," sa'd the writer when we met him to talk about the film.

"It’s interesting what people respond to. Titanic, people went back to that over and over again because it made them cry," he continued. "So I don’t think the sadness is really a barrier, people like to feel something I hope."

This makes a certain amount of sense - people aren't always going to the cinema to be made to feel happy, a range of emotions is often better and the themes of A Monster Calls are especially strong on some darker parts of life which we all must face at some point. At the same time, it does have moments of high fantasy and some strong performances, so it could hit all the high points for audiences this year.

