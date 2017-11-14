A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong among the festive TV line-up

A comical take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will air on BBC One over the festive season.

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong follows last year’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which kept viewers entertained with its physical comedy, farce and mayhem.

The tale is from the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre Company, the brains behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery in the West End.

It follows the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are blacklisted by the BBC after ruining Peter Pan but are not taking it lying down.

They force themselves back on the corporation by hijacking the jewel of the Christmas schedule, a “live” production of A Christmas Carol staged by a professional cast.

The following hour sees the Cornley gang trying to make the show work on “live” television as they soon realise they are completely out of their depth with no idea how to direct a live studio or handle special effects.

Plus, an angry professional cast are trying to get back into the studio.

Guest stars are due to be announced.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning, said: “This promises to be a viewing treat for all the family as the Dickens classic gets the full Mischief treatment.

“Expect chaos and a shambles from start to finish, a bit like most people’s experience of Christmas itself.”

Mischief Theatre artistic director Henry Lewis said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be back on the BBC this Christmas, but it is regrettable the BBC don’t know it yet.”

And company director Jonathan Sayer quipped: “I didn’t know we were doing this? Do you know when it is filming?”