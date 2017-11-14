A boxer, soap stars and Boris Johnson’s dad: I’m A Celebrity line-up confirmed

The official line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been confirmed by ITV.

Boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas are among the stars going into the jungle for the reality TV series.

They will be joined by Made In Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Saturdays singer Vanessa White.

REVEALED: Your #ImACeleb 2017 Campmates! 🤠⭐



Comedian Shappi Khorsandi, YouTube personality Jack Maynard, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, will also take part.

Johnson was one of the stars seen arriving in Australia ahead of the programme’s launch on Sunday.

The popular show, filmed in the Australian jungle, sees its stars endure a series of gruelling and gross challenges involving creepy crawlies – the Bushtucker Trials.

TV duo Ant and Dec are returning to present I’m A Celebrity for its 17th series.

Last year’s series was won by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, who is now one of the presenters for spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp.

Comedian Joel Dommett, who was a runner-up behind Moffatt last year, will also host the companion programme along with former King of the Jungle Joe Swash.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday November 19 on ITV.