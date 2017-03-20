A boat for a girl who hates water and can't swim on tonight’s Don’t Tell the Bride

Just when you thought nothing was going to top last week’s ‘let’s get married in Ikea’ disaster on Don’t Tell the Bride Ireland, we get a peek at tonight’s episode.

Nikki and Jamie met through the dating app 'Plenty of Fish' over five years ago and this is something that Jamie decided to use as his inspiration when planning their big day.

Of course, that means incorporating water into their day in some way.

There’s only one problem, Nikki can’t swim and really hates water.

So, what does Jamie do? Organises a boat to transport her and her father to the ceremony.

Did we mention her father doesn't swim either?

Yes, that is a blue wedding dress she is wearing.

We can’t wait to see how this unfolds tonight.