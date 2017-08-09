A 100-message Twitter thread has Friends fans questioning everything about Ross being Rachel’s lobster

The Friends finale was a classic sitcom ending with on/off couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green finally getting it together.

It had been a long time coming, with the two going through heartache and heartbreak. They had tried being together and apart and then drunkenly got married, divorced and had a baby together.

But in the run-up to the finale, where Rachel gave up on her potential new life in Paris to be with Ross, there was a flicker of something else: a romance with Joey Tribbiani.

Now an epic Twitter thread has defended the Rachel and Joey subplot and gone as far as to say the duo should have ended up together and, maybe, Ross wasn’t Rachel’s lobster after all.

1/ In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread — kaneandgriffin (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

It came after fellow Twitter user Juliet Mushens invited people to name “TV plot lines that you’re still angry about” and declared her pet peeve as Joey and Rachel.

Name the TV show plot line that you're still angry about. Mine? Rachel/Joey. — Juliet Mushens 🌹 (@mushenska) August 7, 2017

Twitter user @Kaneandgriffin compiled an argument worthy of Ross’s PhD thesis analysing #TeamJoey and #TeamRoss.

And even more immense, she was bringing people around to her way of thinking as the tweets went on.

And on.

And on.

Her first message hit social media at 8.04pm. Her well thought out defence came to a close at 10.32pm.

Fans told of the thread being a game changer and eye-opener for a show that ended more than a decade ago.

I always thought I was against Joey & Rachel but this phenomenal thread is a GAME CHANGER 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/leUZk1QY5C — Kitty (@redlemonader) August 8, 2017

My eyes have been opened https://t.co/40mR1uePlz — kristina lavin. (@kristinaala) August 9, 2017

I went into this very sceptically but now I feel like my eyes have been OPENED. https://t.co/IHCYbW01KC — Amy Jones (@jimsyjampots) August 9, 2017

This thread has changed my life 🙌🏼 https://t.co/jXGY8I5vhn — Amy Elizabeth (@amy__liz) August 8, 2017

This is magic! my eyes feel suddenly so open 👀 https://t.co/rYl2BOpcxK — susieblues (@susieblues) August 8, 2017

This is the best series of tweets I have ever read, I am SCREAMING IN AGREEMENT. When they just sit and hold each other at the restaurant 😭😭 — The Quibbler Podcast (@quibblerpodcast) August 9, 2017

A very fine thread, above and beyond Ross being the absolute Worst. https://t.co/drdiuYbYEA — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 8, 2017

Should that be “best-ever thread”?

This thread is literally the reason Twitter must be cherished. It's sublime and ALL TRUE omg. https://t.co/vHoY14MNg3 — Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) August 8, 2017

This is the best Friends thread in the history of Twitter https://t.co/uQEdERJAgO — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) August 8, 2017

And people did not mind the l-o-n-g thread for an issue so important.

Friends Fans. Read this. It's long. Make several brews. So worth it. https://t.co/oO3qST4Dk6 — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) August 9, 2017

This thread is 100 tweets long but my god it's worth it. One of the most important arguments of our time https://t.co/m5KpF3lEtA — Harry Bunting (@HarryBunting1) August 9, 2017

Which leaves just one question?