9 things you need to know about the new Fifty Shades Darker film

The follow up to Fifty Shades Of Grey, titled Fifty Shades Darker, is released in cinemas today.

Kim Basinger and Jamie Dornan (Universal)

4. Rich people shower in their clothes. It’s too much effort for Ana and Christian to strip off before heading into the shower so they get soaking wet in their designer togs.

5. Dakota Johnson pays tribute to her mother. In a cute touch, screenwriter Niall Leonard added a scene that replays word-for-word a scene from Oscar-nominated drama Working Girl, which starred Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith.

Rita Ora (Universal)

6. Beautiful people don’t hurt. Despite all of the spankings and rough sex, Ana doesn’t have a single bruise or welt on her body and Christian survives a near-death experience without a single cut.

7. Rita Ora actually speaks. Her character, Christian’s sister Mia, even has a scene with Ana in which she debates what to buy her brother for his birthday and settles on a luminous tie.

Jamie and Dakota (Universal)

There isn’t a speck of dust in the Grey play room which compels Ana to question if housekeeper Mrs Jones is employed to tidy up: “Does she dust in here?”

9. The hidden trailer. A 10-second teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is hidden in the end credits so don’t leave the cinema early.

Fifty Shades Darker is released in UK cinemas on Friday February 10.