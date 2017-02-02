70s pop star David Cassidy to retire after farewell concerts

David Cassidy is wrapping up his 50-year career.

The 66-year-old entertainer has revealed he plans to retire at the end of the year after a series of farewell concerts.

In a statement on his website, David said his arthritis had made performing difficult in recent years.

David Cassidy performing in concert at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2008 (PA Wire)

The one-time Partridge Family heartthrob said: “This is not a complete ‘Good bye’ but I’m planning on working much less.”

He is set to perform in Las Vegas on February 17 before taking part in two more shows in Southern California on February 18 and 19.

A spokeswoman for David said he will perform some dates on America’s east coast next month as well.