7 lessons Donald Trump can learn from House Of Cards and Scandal

Donald Trump is the US president, now, and while for a lot of people that’s more terrifying than fiction, that doesn’t mean we can’t still learn for the many imagined presidents over the years.

There has been no shortage of great political drama recently, not least with Netflix’s House Of Cards and Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal, both of which have been able to conjure up situations that would be truly scary if they happened in real life.

They’ve also provided more than a few lessons for anyone occupying the highest seat in America, like…

1. Get yourself a fixer

This has to be number one on the list. Let’s face it, even the most docile of presidents will have a few fires to put out, and docile is a word that has probably never been used to describe Trump.

Trump’s fixer will never be as prolific as Olivia Pope but even we know what the first thing they need to do is: delete the Twitter app from any and all devices.

2. Don’t sleep with your fixer

Possibly more important than getting a fixer in the first place is not sleeping with that fixer when you do get them – adultery is a fast track to impeachment.

And while President Fitzgerald Grant survived after his affair with Olivia was revealed, we don’t think it would be wise for a Trump presidency to be giving anyone any excuses to kick him out the house.

3. Definitely don’t sleep with them in the Oval Office

If the above lessons is too tricky to learn, here’s an absolute must-not for any sitting president. The American people will not be happy.

4. Know who your allies are

This is a lesson you’d think Frank Underwood, of all people, would know. He’s cynical and untrusting, but left himself helpless after alienating wife Claire.

He came to learn that she was his biggest backer, and without her he was alone and unable to be as effective.

It may not be his wife, after all Melania Trump is reportedly not moving into the White House at all, but whoever Trump’s closest confidant is should not be underestimated.

5. Be careful who you reveal your secrets to

Similar to the above point, an ally can quickly become an enemy, and enemy with ammunition is not something anyone needs. Or, as Frank puts it, “friends make the worst enemies”.

Frank found this out the hard way when, after sharing sensitive information with Zoe, an investigative reporter, she began to turn against him.

They’re called secrets for a reason.

6. Treat everyone in the White House with respect

This is a lesson that can be learned from both Frank and Fitz – from the cooks to the cleaners, be nice to everyone.

Trump’s presidency appears to have left America divided, so the last thing he’ll need is people within his own house turning against him.

7. Sleep on it

Frank had a very good rule for making decisions, the type of rule any functioning president needs: “Never make such big decisions so long after sunset and so far from dawn.”

The life of a president comes with tougher decisions than most of us would be able to make on a daily basis, and when it all gets a bit much and you’re not sure what to do, it’s probably best to get some rest and reassess in the morning.

Plus, this might stop those infamous middle-of-the-night tweets Trump has become known for.