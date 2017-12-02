7 celebrities tell us what they love best about preparing for Christmas

It’s December 1 which means one thing and one thing only: Christmas is finally (almost) here.

Sure, decorations might have been in the shops for seemingly months, but now it’s time to get fully into the festive spirit. No longer will you be told it’s “too early” to blast the Christmas tunes – now it’s practically mandatory.

To really help you get in the mood, we’ve spoken to a bunch of celebs about what they like best about the build-up to Christmas.

Happy 1st of December tweeps it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas...#AdventCalendar pic.twitter.com/M8dDE8Ayt2 — Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) December 1, 2017

If these don’t have you running to put up the Christmas tree – with extra tinsel – we don’t know what will.

1. Dan Stevens, actor

?? The Man Who Invented Christmas, the story of how Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol in only six weeks, hits theaters in the US today. ?? May it ring in your holidays with a thankful heart… ???????????????? A post shared by Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

“I love decorating the tree. It’s very musical, lots of puzzles, games, The Muppet Christmas Carol every Christmas Eve, obviously. Standard stuff.”

2. Agyness Deyn, actress

(Hannah McKay/PA)

“I love everything about Christmas. I love choirs, Christmas choirs. I mean, I don’t go to church all year, but I just love the carol services and being around family. And the smells, and the food, and the togetherness.”

3. Jim Sturgess, actor

(Ian West/PA)

“I never feel Christmassy until I’ve bought the tree. Once the tree is up and the lights are on, then it feels real. But I do think people start Christmas too quickly. I hate when you start hearing carols and adverts for Christmas before Halloween.”

4. Chris Tarrant, presenter

(Ian West/PA)

“I’m a complete sucker for Christmas, I absolutely love it. I love the carols, I love the kids’ faces, I really enjoy giving to my kids and now my grandkids, and I love to see them opening presents.”

5. Kirstie Allsopp, presenter

(Ian West/PA)

“The older I get, the more jewellery I like to be wearing, and I love glitter and all things that glitter.”

6. Mariah Carey, singer

“I love the holidays, I always have. It’s my favourite time of year and just being with family and friends and doing things that most people might be like, ‘This is over the top’, but I enjoy it. I try to make every year memorable. It’s a personal thing. It’s about the spirit of the holiday season.”

7. David Mitchell, comedian and actor

(Ian West/PA)

“The build up to Christmas, the bustle of parties, preparation, Christmas shopping and all that. In a year when I can manage not to be working too much, the 15th to 22nd December, that’s probably my favourite bit of Christmas, which obviously, strictly speaking, isn’t even part of it.”