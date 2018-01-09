5 top shows to watch from TV3’s new spring schedule

Ireland’s Got Talent

The long wait for Ireland’s Got Talent is almost over as the first show is set to air on February 3.

Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne and Denise Van Outen will be seeking out the nations best talent, with Lucy Kennedy presenting.

A spin-off show, Ireland’s Got Mór Talent, will air on the same night and will be presented by Glenda Gilson and social media star James Kavanagh.

Six Nations

After spending years on RTÉ, TV3 is the new home of the Six Nations.

Viewers will be eager to see if Ireland can claim the Championship and with it being on a new station, there will no doubt be debates on whether it’s better than RTÉ’s coverage.

Fans can look forward to pundits like Ronan O’Gara, Shane Horgan and Alan Quinlan joining anchor Joe Molloy.

Heartbreak Hotel

We’re looking forward to this one. Heartbreak Hotel sees Maia Dunphy welcome heartbroken singletons to a weekend retreat to reveal all.

From why they ended up heartbroken they will face their demons which include the exes.

A team of experts will make the residents face the true issues and the reasons why they have been unlucky in love in the hopes of unloading past baggage and moving on.

David McWilliams Back to the Future

David McWilliams

Property and housing remains a huge topic of discussion in this county and it is the focus David McWilliams’ new documentary.

The show will ask if the country is heading into another property bubble and if anything has changed to stop us preventing past mistakes.

My War on Drugs: True Lives

TV3’s new season features some fascinating ’True Lives’ documentaries, but we’ve selected this one.

Anne Buckley

Former heroin addict Anne Buckley sets out on a mission to decriminalise drugs. After 17 years addicted to heroin and methadone, she is now five years clean and a journalism graduate.

She tells her story and argues addiction is a health issue and not a criminal one.

Buckley speaks to shopkeepers she used to rob from and the Gardai whose job it was to arrest her while also lobbying politicians and exploring the relationship between inequality and drugs.

It will certainly get people talking.

Earlier today, TV3 announced at the new season launch that it plans to re-brand as Virgin Media Television later this year.