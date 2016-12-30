5 reasons why we love Dame Judi Dench now even more than ever

OK, yes, we already knew that Dame Judi Dench is basically the definition of a national treasure, and we’re lucky to have her.

But a documentary on BBC Two, called Judi Dench: All the World’s Her Stage, really cemented this in our minds. Here’s how:

1. Clips from her roles on stage, in film and on TV made us realise just how versatile her career has been.

See, it’s pretty easy to forget some of the different roles she has had.

2. We also got more of an insight into that Bond role.

The documentary explored her powerful performance as M – we heard about how Piers Brosnan was terrified of Judi, while Daniel Craig talked about how “she came in and she made it her own”.

We also heard from Sam Mendes how she had limited screen time until he directed the films and decided to make the most of her talent. *applause*

3. She talked about why “retirement” is a dirty word and, well, everyone just wants to be her.

So, she won’t be stopping acting any time soon… and next year will be back as Queen Victoria once again.

4. The documentary was just perfect (emotional) viewing basically.

5. And everyone’s just so grateful she was trending for the right reasons.
