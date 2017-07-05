5 pictures that prove Jamie Dornan and James Nesbitt are better actors than golfers

Northern Irish stars Jamie Dornan and James Nesbitt swapped their scripts for clubs and taken on the Irish Open Pro-Am.

He was joined by celebrities such as former Westlife singer Shane Filan, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, TV presenter Vernon Kay and Cold Feet, James Nesbitt.

The event kicked off today and judging by these photos, it didn’t go too well for the showbiz folk.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph before the game, the 50 Shades of Grey actor said he was feeling a bit sick before the event and really doesn’t like playing golf in front of people.

Stick to the screen maybe Jamie.