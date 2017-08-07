3D version of Michael Jackson’s Thriller set for debut

A 3D version of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video will debut at the Venice Film Festival more than 30 years after its premiere – and the director promises “a rather shocking surprise”.

The late singer’s estate said the “latest available technology” was used to convert the 14-minute short film from an original 35mm negative to 3D.

Although the film was not re-edited or recut in any way, director John Landis says he was able to use the 3D creatively.

Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D To Premiere At Venice Film Festival. Read more: https://t.co/gZKk8KhJQ9 pic.twitter.com/4YVPhzInJ0 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 7, 2017

He said: “I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller!

“We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio bringing it to a whole new level.

“Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3D creatively.

“Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there!”

Thriller debuted in cinemas and on television in 1983.

Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the late star’s estate, said: “Michael Jackson made Thriller a rich theatrical experience: fun, funny, scary and wildly entertaining. No one before or since has made anything like it.

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D is a modern day technical enhancement of his and John Landis’ original vision, and I think fans will love it.”

An hour-long documentary detailing the making of the video will also screen at the Venice festival, which runs from August 30 to September 9.

Jackson died following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol in 2009.