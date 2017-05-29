3Arena announces new security measures following Manchester attack

Dublin's 3Arena has announced new security policies in the wake of the Manchester attack.

The following policies will apply: Backpacks, larger purses or bags are not allowed; only purses or clutches measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.

A full body pat down search and/or metal detector search will take place prior to venue entry.

Pocket contents will need to be completely emptied and viewed during the search process.

Patrons are encouaged to minimize jackets and additional layers when possible.

Shawn Mendes plays the Dublin venue tomorrow night.

Due to the new security checks concert-goers should expect to queue for over an hour to get into the venue.

Staff will try to get everyone into the venue before 8.30pm however fans are asked to arrive at the 3Arena as close to 6.30pm as possible.