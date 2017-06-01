2fm’s Lottie Ryan tells all about her husband ‘serenading’ her at their Italian wedding

2fm presenter Lottie Ryan spoke about tying the knot with her Italian husband, Fabio on Breakfast Republic this morning.

Lottie said: “It was very Italian but that was the reason I wanted to go to Italy. I wanted my side of the family to experience the Italian culture.”

She described the Italian traditions that they upheld for the ceremony, including the “most Italian thing” they did; La Serenata.

Lottie explained this Italian tradition that takes place a couple of days before the wedding. While the couple are with their guests, the bride sneaks back to the apartment, changes into her nightdress and pretends to be asleep. The groom then takes the band and their guests to the balcony of the apartment to serenade her.

“She’s supposed to wake up, come out onto the balcony and he’s there with all the guests singing to her,” Lottie said.

Lottie added the tradition says the groom is supposed to climb up to the bride, while family and friends watch on.

She said “he kind of lost the run of himself” and he continued singing for three songs.

“Fabio can sing - luckily,” she laughed.