1D fans can’t believe they are seeing Liam Payne wearing glasses to meet the Queen

One Direction fans cannot believe their eyes as a picture has emerged of Liam Payne wearing glasses.

The boy band singer was photographed looking more like a businessman than a popstar in a smart suit and a pair of glasses, a look which was totally new to the Directioner fan group.

Liam Payne wore glasses at the Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Payne was suited up to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace for the Young Leaders Awards, but also posted a video on his social media accounts of the specs making an appearance on his dog walk, proving that they were not just an accessory.

Some fans commented that they made him look a bit like Harry Potter.

Others thought a pair of glasses was fast becoming the go-to look for the One Direction lads.

Most of his fans agreed that it was a good look.

Payne, who recently welcomed his first child Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, also posted a story to Instagram from Buckingham Palace where he stood with his arm around Olympic athlete Mo Farah and told all of the Young Leaders winners how well they had done.
