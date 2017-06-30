1D fans can’t believe they are seeing Liam Payne wearing glasses to meet the Queen

One Direction fans cannot believe their eyes as a picture has emerged of Liam Payne wearing glasses.

The boy band singer was photographed looking more like a businessman than a popstar in a smart suit and a pair of glasses, a look which was totally new to the Directioner fan group.

Liam Payne wore glasses at the Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Payne was suited up to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace for the Young Leaders Awards, but also posted a video on his social media accounts of the specs making an appearance on his dog walk, proving that they were not just an accessory.

Some fans commented that they made him look a bit like Harry Potter.

@LiamPayne You look like Harry Potter with your glasses on. I had to do a double take when I saw those pics of you at Buckingham Palace. — Kami Helmer (@KamiJ34) June 29, 2017

Others thought a pair of glasses was fast becoming the go-to look for the One Direction lads.

@LiamPayne I think you have something that belongs to @NiallOfficial. I think those glasses are urs babes — Elisha (@elishadeller) June 29, 2017

Most of his fans agreed that it was a good look.

@LiamPayne you are looking so handsome and you really suit wearing glasses — Danielle Rice (@DanixRx) June 29, 2017

Was not ready to see @LiamPayne in a suit and some glasses. Out there looking like Clark Kent — 💀Cashton Express💀 (@MsClifhoodstein) June 29, 2017

@LiamPayne YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY ROCKING THOSE GLASSES, PAYNO 😍🔥🔥🔥 — Daiana :) (@GvDaiana) June 29, 2017

Payne, who recently welcomed his first child Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, also posted a story to Instagram from Buckingham Palace where he stood with his arm around Olympic athlete Mo Farah and told all of the Young Leaders winners how well they had done.