16 weird things spotted at Glastonbury that have nothing to do with music

More than 200,000 people are enjoying the sunshine and music at the Glastonbury Festival.

But its not all about the music at the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, as these photos prove…

1. Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields flag

2. This philosophical question

3. Ancient hand-fasting ceremony

4. Aliens

5. Traffic cone hats

6. Dancing astronauts

7. Mermen

8. Live art

9. This career path sign

10. Bottle balancer

11. Cloud-printed suits to make your eyes go funny

12. Small ass chairs

13. These signs

14. Giant Jeremy Corbyn cardboard cutout

15. Sheeran sheep

16. Police fairies
