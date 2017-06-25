16 weird things spotted at Glastonbury that have nothing to do with music

More than 200,000 people are enjoying the sunshine and music at the Glastonbury Festival.

But its not all about the music at the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, as these photos prove…

1. Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields flag

Undisputed winner of best flag of the festival thus far: Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields at West Holts. JL pic.twitter.com/Lx1vPfgj9s — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017

2. This philosophical question

3. Ancient hand-fasting ceremony

(Ben Birchall/PA)

4. Aliens

5. Traffic cone hats

(Ben Birchall/PA)

6. Dancing astronauts

(Yui Mok/PA)

7. Mermen

Mermen in the Circus Field warned about their cruel treatment of trolls. JL pic.twitter.com/Qd7BupFsmh — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017

8. Live art

9. This career path sign

"Turn left for peace and left again for anarchy." JL pic.twitter.com/EqCqlxRnLJ — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017

10. Bottle balancer

(Ben Birchall/PA)

11. Cloud-printed suits to make your eyes go funny

Surrealism in symmetry. Rene Magritte would be proud. JL pic.twitter.com/umSNqlIM1k — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017

12. Small ass chairs

For bijou donkeys. JL pic.twitter.com/lJW43qkkXR — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017

13. These signs

(Yui Mok/PA)

14. Giant Jeremy Corbyn cardboard cutout

15. Sheeran sheep

Be on the lookout for Sheeran sheep! DH pic.twitter.com/j7tL5xdR1P — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 22, 2017

16. Police fairies