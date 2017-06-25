16 weird things spotted at Glastonbury that have nothing to do with music
More than 200,000 people are enjoying the sunshine and music at the Glastonbury Festival.
But its not all about the music at the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, as these photos prove…
1. Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields flag
Undisputed winner of best flag of the festival thus far: Theresa May frolicking through wheat fields at West Holts. JL pic.twitter.com/Lx1vPfgj9s— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
2. This philosophical question
Thoughts? DH pic.twitter.com/ErLjlN2rkl— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
3. Ancient hand-fasting ceremony
4. Aliens
Aliens invade Glastonbury Festival... Dance for your lives! 👽👽👽#Glastonbury2017 #Glastonbury #GlastonburyFestival #glastonburyfestival2017 pic.twitter.com/T3QVX1pUfr— Ben Birchall (@BenBirchallUK) June 24, 2017
5. Traffic cone hats
6. Dancing astronauts
7. Mermen
Mermen in the Circus Field warned about their cruel treatment of trolls. JL pic.twitter.com/Qd7BupFsmh— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017
8. Live art
Live art. DH pic.twitter.com/96QGBMThkU— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
9. This career path sign
"Turn left for peace and left again for anarchy." JL pic.twitter.com/EqCqlxRnLJ— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
10. Bottle balancer
11. Cloud-printed suits to make your eyes go funny
Surrealism in symmetry. Rene Magritte would be proud. JL pic.twitter.com/umSNqlIM1k— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017
12. Small ass chairs
For bijou donkeys. JL pic.twitter.com/lJW43qkkXR— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 23, 2017
13. These signs
14. Giant Jeremy Corbyn cardboard cutout
Craig and Corbs #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/PptSR2lGGT— Francesca Gosling (@francgosling) June 24, 2017
15. Sheeran sheep
Be on the lookout for Sheeran sheep! DH pic.twitter.com/j7tL5xdR1P— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 22, 2017
16. Police fairies
Everyone's arriving at The Other Stage for Liam! AS pic.twitter.com/qWIAktslC3— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 24, 2017
