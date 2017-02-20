14-year-old gets to play with The Boss on stage in Brisbane and he kills it

A 14-year-old is Brisbane, Australia had all his dreams come true last Thursday when he got to perform on stage alongside his hero Bruce Springsteen.

The Brisbane Times reports that the young fella, named Nathan Testa, had actually played with Bruce previously at another concert.

In 2013, he played ‘Waitin’ on a Sunny Day’ at the tender age of 11.

This time, Nathan rocked up to the show with a sign saying: “Missed schools in the sh*t now. Can I play ‘Growin’ Up with you?”

The Boss kindly obliged.

The next concert in Hunter Valley on Saturday night also had a talented young musician called Bill in the crowd, looking to get on stage and again, The Boss plucked him from the crowd and sang ‘No Surrender ‘ with him.

@springsteen - #HopeEstate How amazing is Bruce inviting another fan to sing with him "No Surrender" guys name is Bill from the USA 👍 pic.twitter.com/dcmYzChVpY — Sonia Surija (@Sonia_Rose1) February 18, 2017

Bill had travelled all the way from Point Pleasant in New Jersey in the US for the gig, but we think it is fair to say after that memorable experience, it was well worth the trip!