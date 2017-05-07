13 Reasons Why confirms second season with this trailer

13 Reasons Why has confirmed it is returning for a second season.

Selena Gomez, one of the show's executive producers, posted this video on her Instagram with the caption, “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy”.

The second season, which will consist of 13 episodes, is set to debut on Netflix in 2018.

This show is an adaption of the bestselling 2007 book by Jay Asher.