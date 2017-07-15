12 youngsters to do battle in The Voice Kids semi-final

Twelve youngsters will do battle tonight for a place in The Voice Kids finale.

From John Lennon’s Imagine to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling – the semi-finalists will each perform a cover in a bid to reach Sunday night’s show and a chance to win a £30,000 prize and a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Just six of them will make it through to the live final where former One Direction star Niall Horan is set to perform.

In Voice final tradition, the three coaches are also set to show off their musical prowess on the night – Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will sing together for the first time to open the show, putting on a medley of their combined biggest hits.

Here are the 12 semi-finalists and each song they will perform.

:: Team Will.i.am

Perry – Imagine by John Lennon
Jake – Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake
Gina – At Last by Etta James
Brooke – You’re My World by Cilla Black

:: Team Danny

Erin L – Adventure Of A Lifetime by Coldplay
Courtney – I Feel Good by James Brown
Jack – Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars
Jessica – Unconditionally by Katy Perry

:: Team Pixie

Riccardo – Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey
Sophia – Stone Cold by Demi Lovato
Lewis – Who’s Loving You by The Miracles
Jess – Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson

:: The Voice Kids semi-final airs at 7.30pm on ITV.
