12 youngsters to do battle in The Voice Kids semi-final

Twelve youngsters will do battle tonight for a place in The Voice Kids finale.

From John Lennon’s Imagine to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling – the semi-finalists will each perform a cover in a bid to reach Sunday night’s show and a chance to win a £30,000 prize and a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Just six of them will make it through to the live final where former One Direction star Niall Horan is set to perform.

In Voice final tradition, the three coaches are also set to show off their musical prowess on the night – Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will sing together for the first time to open the show, putting on a medley of their combined biggest hits.

Here are the 12 semi-finalists and each song they will perform.

:: Team Will.i.am

.@iamwill's got his Semi-Finalists looking ⚡️F I E R C E⚡️ but only two of #TeamWill can make it to Sunday's Final of #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/0Cyfwx7ndl — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 14, 2017

Perry – Imagine by John Lennon

Jake – Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake

Gina – At Last by Etta James

Brooke – You’re My World by Cilla Black

:: Team Danny

#TheVoiceKidsUK Semi-Final is tomorrow and #TeamDanny are 🙌R E A D Y🙌 Which two Kids will @itsDannyJones take to Sunday's Final? pic.twitter.com/lCQlF0ghBd — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 14, 2017

Erin L – Adventure Of A Lifetime by Coldplay

Courtney – I Feel Good by James Brown

Jack – Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Jessica – Unconditionally by Katy Perry

:: Team Pixie

Riccardo – Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey

Sophia – Stone Cold by Demi Lovato

Lewis – Who’s Loving You by The Miracles

Jess – Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson

:: The Voice Kids semi-final airs at 7.30pm on ITV.