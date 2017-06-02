12-year-old ventriloquist blows everyone away on America’s Got Talent

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer stole the show on America's Got Talent this week with her rendition of Summertime.

There’s one catch - she sings the entire song with her mouth closed.

Farmer is a ventriloquist and brought along her rabbit, Petunia to the audition.

After some brief introductions, her furry friend decided that she was going to do the singing.

What happens next will leave you speechless.

Wait … what?

Golden buzzer well-deserved.