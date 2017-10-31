100% his type on the rink: Love Island’s Kem Cetinay joins Dancing On Ice

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is the third celebrity revealed to be taking part in the return of Dancing On Ice.

The reality show star joins Bucks Fizz’s Cheryl Baker, who was announced for the ITV competition earlier on Tuesday, while Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent will also putting on her blades.

He said: “I still can’t believe I’m going to be on Dancing On Ice. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some Lycra.

Dancing on ice lets ave it❄️❄️❄️ — Kem (@KemCetinay) October 31, 2017

“Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet. I can’t wait to get my skates on.”

It marks a change of climate for the 21-year-old, who won Love Island earlier this year along with Amber Davies.

Choreographer Jason Gardiner has confirmed he will be returning to Dancing On Ice as a judge, alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who were previously coaches on the show.

Baker, 63, confirmed the news on TV show Lorraine.

“I started training yesterday. It was such huge fun. I’ve never skated apart from when I was about 12. I am feeling nervous,” she told the ITV show.

The name of the final judge to join the show has not yet been confirmed.

Previous hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to front the series, due to air in the new year.