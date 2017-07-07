10 stages of emotion you will go through trying to get those Ed Sheeran tickets

With queues already started in Cork and Galway, the demand for Ed Sheeran ticket is at an all time high, despite him playing two sold out Irish gigs in Dublin’s 3 Arena earlier this year.

The ginger singing is set to play seven Irish gigs next year, two in Cork, Galway and Dublin and one in Belfast.

So if you’re set on getting your hands on tickets, set your alarms, prepare your multiple devices and get ready to experience these 10 stages of emotions.

1. EXCITEMENT

"She played the fiddle in an Irish band"

2. ANXIETY

"Wait! what if I don’t get them?!"

Devices at the ready, cup of tea in hand and deep breaths.

3. PARANOIA

Refresh, refresh, what time is it? OH GOD! Is my internet working? Why isn’t it working?!

*Calls friend* "Is your internet working?!

4. ADRENALINE

You’ve made it! GO! GO! GO!

Click like your life depended on it.

5. PANIC

"Why is this taking so long? LOAD TICKETMASTER LOAD!"

6. RAGE

"I’m NEVER buying from Ticketmaster AGAIN! That's it. Over. Done"

"And breathe."

7. JEALOUSY

That one Facebook notification that confirms that one of your friends has already secured their tickets - AND they’re the ones who ALSO GOT TICKETS TO HIS 3ARENA GIG.

8. RELIEF

SUBMIT ORDER.

9. MORE RAGE

"Password? THAT IS MY PASSWORD!"

"Verified by Visa is the bane of my life."

10. BACK TO EXCITEMENT

One new email from Ticketmaster.

*Cut to posting your success on Facebook like it was no bother at all*

"Of course we got tickets."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am from all usual ticketmaster outlets but before you buy, please check out their guidelines.

Good luck out there guys and may the odds be ever in your favour.