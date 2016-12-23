Lotto: euromillions

  • EuroMillions: Friday, December 23, 2016

    Jackpot  €17,000,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 46
    • 2
    • 5
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    5+2€17,000,0000
    5+1€603,8222
    5€40,1827
    4+2€2,80849
    4+1€148989
    3+2€892,297
    4€591,962
    2+2€1633,162
    3+1€1439,591
    3€1380,841
    1+2€8183,528
    2+1€8571,233
    2€51,134,414

  • EuroMillions Plus: Friday, December 23, 2016

    Jackpot  €500,000

    • 20
    • 24
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    5€500,0000
    4€2,00045
    3€202,193

  • If you need results for other dates, click here to view them on the lotto.ie website.

Most Read in Showbiz