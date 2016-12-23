|Match
|Prize
|Winner(s)
|5+2
|€17,000,000
|0
|5+1
|€603,822
|2
|5
|€40,182
|7
|4+2
|€2,808
|49
|4+1
|€148
|989
|3+2
|€89
|2,297
|4
|€59
|1,962
|2+2
|€16
|33,162
|3+1
|€14
|39,591
|3
|€13
|80,841
|1+2
|€8
|183,528
|2+1
|€8
|571,233
|2
|€5
|1,134,414
|Match
|Prize
|Winner(s)
|5
|€500,000
|0
|4
|€2,000
|45
|3
|€20
|2,193
