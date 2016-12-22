Lotto: daily million

  • Daily Million: Thursday, December 22, 2016

    Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize


    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 31
    • 33
    • 38
    • 2
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€1,000,0000
    5+1€10,0000
    5€5002
    4+1€1001
    4€2520
    3+1€1031
    3€3303

  • Daily Million Plus: Thursday, December 22, 2016

    Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize


    • 3
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 26
    • 34
    • 32
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€500,0000
    5+1€5,0000
    5€2502
    4+1€501
    4€1527
    3+1€533
    3€2355

  • If you need results for other dates, click here to view them on the lotto.ie website.

