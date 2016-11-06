Lotto: 54321

  • Lotto 54321: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    5/6€125,0000
    4/6€6,0000
    3/6€55023
    2/6€4589
    1/6€6130
    5/7€40,0000
    4/7€3,0000
    3/7€27523
    2/7€32113
    1/7€5159

  • Lotto Plus 1 54321: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 17
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    5/6€125,0000
    4/6€6,0000
    3/6€55011
    2/6€4529
    1/6€650
    5/7€40,0000
    4/7€3,0000
    3/7€27515
    2/7€3255
    1/7€583

  • Lotto Plus 2 54321: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 35
    • 26
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    5/6€125,0000
    4/6€6,0000
    3/6€5508
    2/6€4544
    1/6€669
    5/7€40,0000
    4/7€3,0000
    3/7€2758
    2/7€3246
    1/7€558

  • If you need results for other dates, click here to view them on the lotto.ie website.

