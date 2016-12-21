Lotto:

  • Lotto: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €3,914,430

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€3,914,4300
    5+1€352,9020
    5€1,86116
    4+1€15947
    4€52937
    3+1€231,415
    3€915,809
    2+1€313,256

  • Lotto Plus 1: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 17
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€500,0000
    5+1€5,0001
    5€50012
    4+1€5039
    4€20788
    3+1€101,309
    3€314,668

  • Lotto Plus 2: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 35
    • 26
    MatchPrizeWinner(s)
    6€250,0000
    5+1€2,5002
    5€25022
    4+1€2537
    4€10895
    3+1€51,283

