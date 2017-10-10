Zeminar wellbeing and education conference begins today

One of Ireland's largest education and wellbeing conferences for young people begins in Dublin today.

Thousands of 15-to-20-year-olds are expected at Dublin's RDS for Zeminar, which will feature keynote speakers as well as learning and empowerment workshops.

Zeminar co-founder Ian Fitzpatrick says there is a wide range of speakers lined up.

"Professor Dónal O Sé, he's an obesity expert, Dr Harry Barry, he's an expert on anxiety, we also have Niamh Fitzpatrick, psychologist, and she's talking about resilience,

"If you go to the other side of the event, we have workshops running by mental health organisations, but also people like Bodywise who focus on health eating and eating disorder awareness."