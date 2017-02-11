Zappone says discussing meeting with McCabe 'inappropriate'

The Children's Minister says it would have been inappropriate for her to brief the cabinet on what was discussed during her meeting with Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

It has emerged that both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste had been told that Katherine Zappone was meeting Sergeant McCabe, but not the reasons why.

The statement from a spoksperson from her department read: "Minister believed Tusla would be subject to investigations by the Commission of Inquiry.

"It would have been highly inappropriate for the Minister to brief the Cabinet on confidential, highly sensitive and personal information which one could reasonably assume was the subject of a protected disclosure, which was leading to the establishment of the Commission."

An earlier statement said she had informed 'relevant government colleagues' about the meeting - but as yet she has not revealed who she was referring to.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the matter further when it meets again next Tuesday.