Zappone: 'My mission is protecting children'

Children's Minister, Katherine Zappone, has said protecting, supporting and caring for children is her mission and the mission of Tusla.

She made her remarks as she published an implementation plan for the child and family agency.

It follows the publication of Doctor Geoffrey Shannon's report on how the Gardaí use their emergency powers where children are at risk.

Minister Zappone said in a statement that the report makes "an important contribution to the debate on emergency child protection measures and will continue to inform future policy".

Tusla will launch its Children and Young People's Charters this morning.

The child and family agency has said it is another step in their drive to ensure that children and young people can exercise a proportionate degree of power, control, choice and responsibility over decision affecting their lives.

The charters aim to give children and young people greater clarity about the quality of services they can expect from Tusla staff members - and they will also provide staff with a clear guide of what is important to children and young people.