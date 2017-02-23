Zappone doesn't believe Government work will be interrupted by Fine Gael leadership challenge

The Children's Minister does not believe Government work will be interrupted by the Fine Gael leadership challenge.

Several TDs have insisted the party is putting on a united front after last night's parliamentary party meeting.

However Junior Minister Michael Ring has hit out at those who leaked the details of that meeting.

Independent Minister Katherine Zappone meanwhile seemed to reject the idea that the issue would be a distraction as long as Enda Kenny continues to delay announcing his intentions for the future.

"I am absolutely committed to my own ministry and we are doing lots of work.

"Tomorrow we are heading off to Cork and meeting some young people's organisations there, as you know I am here today, I'll be in the South Inner-City on Monday, I've just come from meetings in terms of the social care organisation, so the agenda is packed and I'm continuing to focus on my ministry."