Youth who escaped from Oberstown located, one still missing

A youth who escaped from Oberstown youth detention facility in Dublin has been located.

Three young people escaped on Monday night after taking over a staff office.

It is believed they later attacked the director of Oberstown Pat Bergin, who is understood to have a minor injury.

Two have now been located and one is still missing.

Oberstown released the following statement:

"We can confirm that Oberstown Campus has been notified by an Garda Síochána that one young person who left the Campus on May 30 has been located and is being returned to the Campus.

"The Gardaí are continuing the search for the second young person. As this is a live investigation, we are currently unable to share further detail."