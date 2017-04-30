Young woman found dead in Cork city

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in Cork city centre today.

The woman, thought to be in her 20s, was discovered in a premises off Sheares Street around 7am this morning.

She was reportedly found dead at the scene before being transported to Mercy University Hospital.

The premises was a vacant property.

Gardaí are currently trying to establish the circumstances of the woman's death.

More as we get it.
KEYWORDS: cork, sheares street

 

