Young woman found dead in Cork city
Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in Cork city centre today.
The woman, thought to be in her 20s, was discovered in a premises off Sheares Street around 7am this morning.
She was reportedly found dead at the scene before being transported to Mercy University Hospital.
The premises was a vacant property.
Gardaí are currently trying to establish the circumstances of the woman's death.
