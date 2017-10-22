Young sailors rescued in Dún Laoghaire after Storm Brian hits

A number of young sailors were assisted from the sea when Storm Brian hit Dún Laoghaire Harbour in Dublin yesterday.

The RNLI and the Coast Guard came to the rescue, when waves began crashing against the East Pier shortly after the sailors had entered the water.

The Coast Guard said all of the young people have been accounted for, and that a number of their sailing dinghies were abandoned.

Some of the small boats were later seen crashing up against the East Pier.

To see this post on Facebook, click here