Young people's health harmed by rise in social media and computer games, WHO warns

Back to Ireland Home

The World Health Organisation is warning young people's health is being harmed by a dramatic rise in social media and computer games.

Data shows children as young as 11 are spending increasing amounts of time on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Over a 12-year period, use increased for both sexes, but it more than tripled for girls aged 15 and over.

Tam Fry from Britian's National Obesity Forum thinks parents have a role to play and says children should be encouraged to get out and exercise instead: ”Children in particular should have about an hour of exercise a day and that is not being followed by parents”.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland