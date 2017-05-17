Young people's health harmed by rise in social media and computer games, WHO warns

The World Health Organisation is warning young people's health is being harmed by a dramatic rise in social media and computer games.

Data shows children as young as 11 are spending increasing amounts of time on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Over a 12-year period, use increased for both sexes, but it more than tripled for girls aged 15 and over.

Tam Fry from Britian's National Obesity Forum thinks parents have a role to play and says children should be encouraged to get out and exercise instead: ”Children in particular should have about an hour of exercise a day and that is not being followed by parents”.