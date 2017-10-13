Young people call for better supports after leaving State care

Young people are calling for better supports when it comes to leaving residential or foster care.

Around 500 young people leave care each year, often with poor educational and employment outcomes.

Mark Gray, who lived in residential care for 12 years, credits his care plan for keeping him on the straight and narrow.

"It's so important, getting them prepared at 16, because they don't have anyone to fall back on," he said.

"It's not like they can ring up someone and go: 'Ah, here, I'm struggling with this', because the money resources aren't there.

"I just think that aftercare plans need to start at 16."

