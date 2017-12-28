Young mother to use €50k Christmas Day scratch card win as deposit on a house

A young Dublin mother had a Christmas Day to remember after scratching her way to €50,000 on a scratch card given to her by her sister.

Ciara Douglas described how she scooped the prize on Christmas morning when she scratched a National Lottery All Cash Platinum scratch card gifted by her sister, Orla.

The 26-year-old from Lucan in Co. Dublin said: "My 20-month-old son Caleb was up early unwrapping his Santa presents under the Christmas tree and I was there in my pyjama’s and decided to open my presents also.

"Orla had given me a scratch card as part of my Christmas present, and I could not believe my eyes when I saw I had won €50,000.

"There were roars and shouts coming from the sitting room, the entire family was up and full of excitement. Just to be sure, I went down to my local Texaco petrol station around 8am to have the card checked. After that Christmas Day was simply a blur. The excitement was unreal."

Ciara Douglas from Lucan, Co. Dublin, with her lucky Christmas present bought by her sister, Orla (right).

Ciara, who is a single mum, has been working as a social care worker at St. Michael’s House in Raheny since March.

She has been living at home with her family in order to save money for a house and says she will use the money as a deposit.

She said: "There are eight of us living at home at the moment. I had estimated that it would have taken me five years to save enough for a house deposit, but this amazing win means I will probably have my own house in 2018. I am overwhelmed.

"This really is a dream come through.".

When Ciara and Orla came into National Lottery headquarters today to claim the prize, she said: "We might pay a visit to the shops and see if there are any bargains in the sales before we go home."

The winning scratch card was purchased in Spollens (Centra) Supermarket in Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Meanwhile a Cavan player last night won €112,469 on the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus draw. The winning quick pick ticket was sold in Costcutters, Railway Road, on the edge of Cavan town.

Shop owner, Padraig Rudden, said: "This is our first big win in the shop. We did a huge renovation on the premises a few months ago so this is a great way to end 2017 and to start 2018.

"We have a very local trade so hopefully it is someone we know."