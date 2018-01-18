Young mother settles case on alleged delay in cancer diagnosis

A young mother who sued over an alleged delay relating to a cancer diagnosis has settled her High Court action for a total of €700,000, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Sarah O'Callaghan, 34, gave birth to her baby daughter Daisy Mae just three weeks ago and the High Court was told the bulk of the settlement is for the little girl who was born on December 29, 2017.

Aidan Doyle SC told the court Ms O'Callaghan is now in a situation where she is PEG fed six times a day.

The pregnancy, Counsel said posed a massive risk considering Ms O'Callaghan's tumour which was diagnosed as an unusual and aggressive form of throat cancer.

The settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told was without admission of liability.

Sarah O'Callaghan, Lowergate, Cashel, Co Tipperary had sued the HSE and GP Tom Purcell of Tipperary Primary Care Centre, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town for alleged delay in the diagnosis of her throat cancer.

She claimed on multiple dates between August 22, 2014 and March 9, 2016 she attended Mr Purcell complaining of sore throat and a feeling of "something in her throat" together with soreness of her right ear.

On March 9, 2016 the doctor referred her the A+E unit of University Hosptial, Limerick for examination where she was prescribed anti-inflammatory medicine.

Following this she was seen on April 5, 2016 at the Ear, Nose and Throat outpatients clinic at the hospital.

She underwent a procedure in June 2016 but complained of a painful throat and difficulty swallowing afterwards.

On June 26, 2016 she reattended at the Hospital A+E stating she had been unable to swallow for three days and she was referred to the Ear, Nose and Throat team the next day.

She underwent a CT Scan and had another on July 6, 2016.

A tumour was found which was confirmed as malignant on July 19, 2016. She has since had chemotherapy treatment.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to diagnose Ms O'Callaghan in a timely manner and this allegedly caused a delay in her cancer treatment.

It is claimed at the time of diagnosis the tumour measured 5cm and was below the Adam's apple.

The High Court heard that full defences were lodged in the case and the settlement was without admission of liability.

Aidan Doyle SC for Ms O'Callaghan said on December 29 last year, she gave birth to a baby girl by Cesarean section and Daisy Mae was now three weeks old.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very prudent settlement and a very unfortunate case.

- Irish Examiner