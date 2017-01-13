Young mother killed in Meath crash; six-year-old seriously injured

A 26-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Co Meath yesterday.

She was traveling with her two children when they were involved in the two-vehicle crash on the Nobber to Kingscourt road.

She passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital early this morning.

The oldest child, who is six years old, is said to be in a serious condition in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin.

The youngest child was brought to Our Lady's Hospital in Drogheda.