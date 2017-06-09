Young man suffers stab wounds in suspected burglary in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing.

A 22-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in an incident at Riverdale complex in Carlow town yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the apartment complex at approximately 14.45pm yesterday, in response to a suspected aggravated burglary and serious assault.

When they arrived, the 22-year-old man was receiving treatment at the scene from paramedics for suspected stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking at Carlow garda station Superintendent Gerard Redmond said: "I am appealing for information from any potential witness who may have heard or seen anything in the vicinity of Riverdale Apartments at Haymarket, Carlow between the hours of 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, June 8."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow garda station 059- 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.